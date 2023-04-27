Ask a transperson | What’s the deal with drag?

This is the third entry of “Ask a Transperson,” a temporary blog by News columnist Iden Crockett. She announced the blog in her regular News column, “My Name is Iden,” as a “space dedicated to answering your questions” about what it means to be trans — from Crockett’s perspective.

Thanks for this opportunity to ask about something that is bothering me.

While I respect the right of people to participate in and enjoy drag shows, I wonder whether they are a mockery of sorts — that they make fun of certain people we call women. Are they supposed to be funny? At whose expense?

Awesome question, and very well-timed, as drag has recently become something of a landmine to discuss in public.

Let me preface this by admitting that I have very little experience with the drag community and with drag as an art form. I have never performed drag, but I do enjoy drag performances.

As an audience member — a consumer of drag content, if you will — my experience of drag is that it is entertainment. It is performance art using a created character, not unlike mime or clowning. Drag performers and their characters come in every shape, race and gender. Like all things human, drag is diverse and the discussion of it should acknowledge and include that diversity.

Some performers’ characters are more caricatures, with very exaggerated looks and personalities. Others adopt a more subdued persona and perform some very personal and heartfelt pieces. Still others go for full on sexiness.

These characters are often used to explore and comment on sexuality, gender and the roles of those things in our lives, but drag is not limited to that. Drag can comment on societal issues like discrimination or personal stories of love and loss. I have even seen drag performers who are professional celebrity impersonators.

I can see how some performances could be taken on the surface as a mockery of the people portrayed, but I don’t believe that is the case. Drag is performed with love. The performers love their characters and they love the connections made with the audience. The art is very important to them and their expression of self. This love is what separates a drag performance from someone impersonating another gender purely for laughs — a la “Bosom Buddies” or something like a blackface performance.

Ultimately the interpretation of any art is left to the audience. This is my interpretation of the medium based on what I have seen of it and the performers that I have spoken with. I hope that helps!

Until next time my lovelies,

Know yourself, Be yourself, Show yourself, Free yourself.