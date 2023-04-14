A memorial service for award-winning filmmaker Julia Reichert, who died Dec. 1, will take place Saturday, May 6, at 4 p.m., under a large tent to be erected in the “horseshoe” in front of Antioch’s Main building. The service was originally scheduled in December, but had to be rescheduled because of COVID.

The May 6 service will feature movie clips, speakers and music performed by the World House Choir. A reception will follow. Everyone is welcome. Some dedicated accessible parking spaces are available on Livermore Street near the horseshoe.