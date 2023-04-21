Yellow Springs Masonic Lodge to host open house

The Yellow Springs Masonic Lodge will host a public open house Saturday, April 22, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.; the Lodge is located at 242 Xenia Ave. Anyone who would like to know more about Freemasonry, or is just curious and would like a peek inside, may attend. Members and their families are also invited.

Freemasonry is the world’s oldest and largest men’s fraternity in the world, according to information provided by the local Lodge, which was chartered Oct. 21, 1868.

The origins of Freemasonry are rooted in the guilds of stonemasons who built Europe’s Medieval-era castles and cathedrals. The tools and objects used by stonemasons have been adopted as symbols in the ceremonies of modern Freemasonry to teach moral lessons, according to the local Lodge. The square and compass design that Freemasons use as an emblem is considered a symbol of character, charity and friendship.

According to a press release, Freemasonry today “is a fraternity that brings together good men from various political, social, ethnic, and religious backgrounds to work to improve themselves and their communities in the spirit of brotherly love, relief, and truth.”

For more information, contact David Stamper at 937-430-7508 or go online to freemason.com.