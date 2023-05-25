Last, and first, steps

YSHS Seniors got the traditional clap out on Friday, May 19, as they filed by family and fellow students, faculty and staff lining the halls. Students exited to the parking lot for greetings, hugs, photo ops and a few tears.

Graduation for Yellow Springs High School seniors will be held Thursday, May 25, beginning at 7 p.m. in the Yellow Springs High School gym. The event will kick off with a car parade through the village beginning at 6:15 p.m. The parade will be escorted by the YS Police Department, traveling the following route: from Yellow Springs High School down West South College Street; left on Xenia Avenue; left on Corry Street; left on Dayton Street; a final left on East Enon Road to return to Yellow Springs High School around 6:45 p.m.