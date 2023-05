A memorial service for Lew Bonadies will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Yellow Springs, located at 2884 U.S. 68, Yellow Springs, Ohio. All friends are invited to attend and share memories.

Lew passed away on May 10, 2023, with his wife, Sharon Bonadies, at his side. A full obituary will be in a future edition of the Yellow Springs News.