— Public Notice —

PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA

Tuesday, May 9, 6 p.m. • Council Chambers

The public hearing will be broadcast “live” via Channel 5 Community Access cable station, which is simultaneously shown on the Village’s “Community Access Yellow Springs” YouTube station. To join live to make a statement during the public hearing, contact the Council Clerk at clerk@yso.com or at 937-767-9126.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

REVIEW OF AGENDA

REVIEW OF MINUTES• Minutes of April 11, 2023 Regular Meeting

COMMUNICATIONS

COUNCIL AND COMMITTEE REPORT

CITIZEN COMMENTS

PUBLIC HEARINGS• Preliminary Plan Application For PUD – Planned Unit Development (PUD) District. John and Elizabeth Bush of Bushco, LLC, have submitted an application for a preliminary plan review to rezone the property at 144 Cliff Street from I-1, Mixed Use Industrial to PUD. Greene County Parcel ID #: F19-000100110025700 and F19-000100110025800

• Preliminary Plan Application For PUD – Planned Unit Development (PUD) District. Brian Drew of Massies Creek Ventures, LLC, has submitted an application for a preliminary plan review to rezone the property at 108 Cliff Street from I-1, Mixed Use Industrial to PUD. Greene County Parcel ID #: F19-000100110025600

OLD BUSINESS

NEW BUSINESS

AGENDA PLANNING

ADJOURNMENT