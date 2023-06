— Public Notice —

2024 TAX BUDGET

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

On Tuesday, June 20, 2023, Council for the Village of Yellow Springs will consider acceptance of the Finance Director’s 2024 Tax Budget for submission to the Greene County Auditor, with the reading of Resolution 2023-47 “Approving the Finance Director’s 2024 Tax Budget for the Village of Yellow Springs.”

Brian Housh, President of Council