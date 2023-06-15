— Public Notice —

REPEALING AND REPLACING CHAPTER 444: “BICYCLES” OF THE YELLOW SPRINGS ZONING CODE AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

ORDINANCE 2023-31, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Interested persons will take note that the Village Council of Yellow Springs on Monday, June 20, 2023, will give first reading to the following ordinance. Council will give a second reading and hold public hearing on this ordinance for possible passage into law on Tuesday, July 3, 2023, in the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton St.

WHEREAS, The Village of Yellow Springs legislation pertaining to bicycles, which regulates the operation and parking of bicycles, needs to be updated to include the plethora of other wheeled devices which are now common on village streets and sidewalks,

NOW, THEREFORE, COUNCIL FOR THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO HEREBY ORDAINS THAT:

Section 1. Chapter 444 “Bicycles” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio is hereby repealed in its entirety.

Section 2. The new Chapter 444 entitled “Bicycles and Other Non-Motorized Wheeled Devices ” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio be enacted to read as set forth on Exhibit A*, with deletions in strikethrough, and additions bolded and underlined.

Section 3. This ordinance is hereby declared to be an emergency measure immediately necessary to preserve the public interest and for the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of the Village, wherefore, this ordinance shall be in effect immediately upon its adoption by Council.

Brian Housh, President of Council

* Full text of Exhibit A is available online at http://www.yso.com, at the Clerk of Council’s office, Y.S. Library or in the Bryan Center lobby.