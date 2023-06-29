— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda

Monday, July 3, 2023, 7 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of June 15, 2023 Special Session: Council Retreat

• Minutes of June 20, 2023 Regular Session

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (7:20 p.m.)

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2023-28 Rezoning 2 Parcels Totaling 0.57 Acres of Property Located at 144 Cliff Street to Planned Unit Development (PUD) and Amending the Zoning Map Accordingly and Approving the Preliminary Development Plan

• First Reading of Ordinance 2023-27 Rezoning 108 Cliff Street, Parcel ID Number F19-000100110025600 from I-1 Mixed Use Industrial to Planned Unit Development (PUD) and Amending the Zoning Map Accordingly and Approving the Preliminary Development Plan

• First Reading of Ordinance 2023-33 Amending the Personnel Policy Manual

• Reading of Resolution 2023-50 Approving a Grant to Village Artisans Collective in Support of “Art On The Lawn” Activities

• Reading of Resolution 2023-51 Approving Rent Rate Adjustment for Lawson Place Apartments

CITIZEN CONCERNS (7:45 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS (7:55 p.m.)

• AMP Power Portfolio Presentation (25 min.)

MANAGER’S REPORT (8:20 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS (8:30 p.m.)

• Review of “Process and Priorities” for Council Initiatives (Housh: 10 min.)

NEW BUSINESS (8:40 p.m.)

• Paid Parking Initial Proposal (Housh: 5 min.)

• Draft MOU for Shared Dispatch Services (Salmerón: 10 min.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (9:05 p.m., 15 mins.)

July 17:

• Resolution 2023-XX Certifying Delinquent Water, Sewer, Trash, and Electric Bills to the Auditor of Greene County, State Of Ohio, for Placement on the Greene County Tax Duplicate

• Resolution 2023-XX Authorizing the Removal of Defunct and Uncollectible Utility Account Balances from the Utility Billing System of the Village of Yellow Springs from the Years 2018 through 2022

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 17, 2023.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.