Wagner Subaru
Jun
23
2023

Village Council and YSDC Joint Meeting

  • Comments Off on Village Council and YSDC Joint Meeting
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

— Public Notice —

Village Council & YS Development Corporation Joint Meeting
Thursday, June 29, 4–6 p.m.
Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

DISCUSSION
• Meeting Goals & Expectations (4 p.m.)
• What Does “Open for Business” Mean for Yellow Springs? (4:05 p.m.)
• Why the Village of Yellow Springs? (4:30 p.m.)
• Vision & Goals for Economic Development / Proposed Projects (4:45 p.m.)
• Village-YSDC Partnership – Roles & Responsibilities (5:30 p.m.)
• Next Steps – Collaborative Planning Process, Manage Village-Owned Rental Property, Incentives to Retain & Grow Businesses, etc. (5:45 p.m.)

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 3, 2023.

NOTE: This meeting will not be livestreamed. Council may establish reasonable uniform limitations on public participation, including time restrictions for comments.

Topics:

Comments are closed for this article.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com