Village Council and YSDC Joint Meeting
- Published: June 23, 2023
— Public Notice —
Village Council & YS Development Corporation Joint Meeting
Thursday, June 29, 4–6 p.m.
Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
DISCUSSION
• Meeting Goals & Expectations (4 p.m.)
• What Does “Open for Business” Mean for Yellow Springs? (4:05 p.m.)
• Why the Village of Yellow Springs? (4:30 p.m.)
• Vision & Goals for Economic Development / Proposed Projects (4:45 p.m.)
• Village-YSDC Partnership – Roles & Responsibilities (5:30 p.m.)
• Next Steps – Collaborative Planning Process, Manage Village-Owned Rental Property, Incentives to Retain & Grow Businesses, etc. (5:45 p.m.)
ADJOURNMENT
The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 3, 2023.
NOTE: This meeting will not be livestreamed. Council may establish reasonable uniform limitations on public participation, including time restrictions for comments.
