2023 General Election | Candidacy filing deadline looms

Registered Yellow Springs voters who cast ballots in the Nov. 7 general election will choose from their fellow community members to fill a number of elected positions in the village and township.

Up for election are three seats on the five-person Village Council, two seats on the five-member Yellow Springs Board of Education, one seat on the three-person Miami Township Board of Trustees and the fiscal officer position for the township.

The filing period for the November municipal election is nearing its deadline. Those seeking candidacy have until Wednesday, Aug. 4, at 4 p.m., to file their petitions for election with the Greene County Board of Elections.

Despite the multiple contested positions, only two individuals had filed petitions with the board as of Monday, July 17. According to public records, local resident Benjamin Crandall has filed for the township fiscal officer position, and incumbent Chris Mucher has filed to keep his seat as township trustee.

The three seats open on Village Council are Marianne MacQueen’s, who is retiring after a decade; Carmen Brown’s, who was elected in 2021; and Gavin DeVore Leonard’s, who filled an open seat in May 2022. On the school board, TJ Turner and Luisa Bieri Rios’ seats are open. For Miami Township, Mucher’s trustee seat is the only available, and after 23 years of serving as fiscal officer, Margaret Silliman is retiring and leaving behind an opening.

Those interested in appearing on November’s ballot for any of the above positions may go in person to the Greene County Board of Elections at 551 Ledbetter Rd., in Xenia, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., as election officials are on hand to issue petitions and answer candidacy questions.

Numerous forms and petitions are also available online on the Secretary of State’s website bit.ly/46VkErA. Those seeking a seat on Village Council must fill out a 3-O form and garner 33 signatures from local registered voters — that is, 1% of the registered voters within Yellow Springs. Those interested in a township position must fill out a 3-R form and get 25 valid signatures. Likewise, those interested in serving on the Yellow Springs school board must get 25 signatures on a 3-T form.

Just after the Aug. 4 deadline for potential candidates for the November election is the statewide special election on Tuesday, Aug. 8. Then, Ohio voters will approve or reject a proposed ballot initiative that will make it more difficult to amend the state Constitution. Should the measure pass, the amendment would raise the threshold for approving future constitutional changes from a simple majority to 60%.