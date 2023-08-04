‘Oppenheimer’ panel talk slated at Little Art

Local resident Dr. Tanya Maus, director of the Peace Resource Center at Wilmington College, will lead a panel discussion at the Little Art Theatre Sunday, Aug. 6, following the 6 p.m. screening of “Oppenheimer,” beginning at approximately 9 p.m.

The panel discussion is free and open to the public, but ticket holders for Sunday’s screening will have the first option for seating.

“Oppenheimer,” directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy in the title role, follows the life of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, historically known as the “father of the atomic bomb.”

The panel discussion will take place on the 78th anniversary of the bombing of the city of Hiroshima, in Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan.

On Aug. 6, 1945, the U.S. detonated an atomic bomb over Hiroshima, and detonated another three days later over the city of Nagasaki, in Nagasaki Prefecture. The bombings constitute the only use of nuclear weapons in armed conflict, and resulted in the deaths of between 129,000 and 226,000 Japanese people — the majority of whom were civilians.

Maus holds a Ph.D. in modern Japanese history from the University of Chicago and has taught numerous history courses on the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and Japanese imperialism in East Asia. In her work at the Peace Resource Center, Maus seeks to expand the local, regional, national, and international awareness of the experience and danger of nuclear war.

Maus will be joined via Zoom by Malachi Nelson, co-director of the World Friendship Center in Hiroshima. Nelson oversees a range of programs and activities aimed at fostering peace and understanding among individuals and groups from diverse backgrounds.

The World Friendship Center was founded by noted peace activist Barbara Reynolds, who lived in Yellow Springs during the 1930s and ’40s before moving to Hiroshima for work. Reynolds also founded the Peace Resource Center at Wilmington College, where her archives and the internationally recognized Hiroshima-Nagasaki Memorial Collection are held.

For more information, go to littleart.com or call 937-767-7671.