— Public Notice —

Special Village Council Meeting Agenda

Monday, August 7,2023, 11 a.m.

In-Person Meeting, Council Chambers

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

EXECUTIVE SESSION

• Pursuant to RC 121.22(G)(1) to consider the appointment of a public employee or official.

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION

• Resolution 2023-56 Terminating contract of JNT Excavating, LLC for the 2” galvanized water main replacements project

• Resolution 2023-57 Terminating contract of JNT Excavating, LLC for the king street water main extension project

• Resolution 2023-58 Approving the hiring of _______________ as Interim Village Manager

DISCUSSION

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday August 21, 2023.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.