Aug
08
2023
Elections
Ohio's special election is Tuesday, Aug. 8. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m. All village voters living in precincts 440, 441, 442 and 443 will vote at Antioch University Midwest at 900 Dayton St.,Yellow Springs.(Photo from the YS News Archives)

Tuesday, Aug. 8, Special Election | Yellow Springs polls open at 6:30 a.m.

In a special statewide election on Tuesday, Aug. 8, Ohio voters will vote on a single ballot item: Issue 1, which aims to elevate the standards to pass and qualify for a citizen-initiated constitutional amendment for the state.

If passed, Issue 1 would not only raise the threshold for passing future amendments from a simple majority to 60%, but it would also require citizens to hit signature quotas in all 88 Ohio counties before the amendment could appear on the ballot.

To read the ballot language in its entirety, click here.

Polls at Antioch University Midwest, 900 Dayton St. in Yellow Springs are open 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. to Yellow Springs residents from all four of the village’s precincts.

For more information on polling locations and times, contact the Greene County Board of Elections at 937-562-6170 or visit their website at http://www.boe.ohio.gov/greene

One Response to “Tuesday, Aug. 8, Special Election | Yellow Springs polls open at 6:30 a.m.”

  1. NO says:
    August 7, 2023 at 12:08 pm

    Voted via mail.

