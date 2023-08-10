Two more Blacks in Yellow Springs walking tours slated

The final two tours of The 365 Project’s 2023 walking tour season will take place this month.

The “Black Women of Yellow Springs” tour will be presented Saturday, Aug. 12, and “Black Food Traditions of Yellow Springs” will take place Saturday, Aug. 26.

Both will begin at 1 p.m., leaving from Mills Park Hotel, at the corner of Xenia Avenue and Limestone Street. The tours are free, courtesy of sponsorships by several local businesses.

The season’s last tour, on the 26th, will be followed by a Black Food Traditions meal, prepared by local chef Locksley Orr, at about 2:30 p.m. in Rooms A and B on the second floor of the John Bryan Center. The cost of the meal is $15 per person. Payment must be made by Monday, Aug. 21, by sending a check made payable to The 365 Project, P.O. Box 165, Yellow Springs, 45387 or by paying online at http://www.the365projectys.org. Use the “donate” button in the upper right corner of the homepage, then select the “365 Project” button, and include “Black Food Traditions Meal” as a note with your donation.

The walking tours are led by middle and high school students trained as part of a 365 Project initiative now in its eighth year. For more information, email the365projecty@gmail.com.