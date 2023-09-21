Martin Stromberg, 70, of Yellow Springs, passed away peacefully on Sept. 11, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. He was born on April 17, 1953, to the late Fredrick and Marie (Wood) Stomberg in Broadstairs, England.

Martin graduated from Fairborn High School in 1971. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. After four years in the Army, Martin lived in Fairborn and Dayton and worked as a bartender in Dayton’s Oregon District. Later, he moved to Winter Park, Florida, where he worked for Walt Disney Resorts and the Marriott as a banquet server. Martin then moved to Yellow Springs, Ohio, and finished his working career as an over-the-road semi-truck driver for Home Run Inc. After his retirement, he enjoyed breakfasts at the Sunrise Cafe and coffee at Dino’s, both in Yellow Springs.

Martin was an avid runner and once ran in the New York Marathon. He also ran in many triathlons in the Orlando, Florida, area. In his free time he enjoyed playing pool, riding his motorcycle and watching sports.

Martin was preceded in death by his parents, Fredrick and Marie Stromberg. He is survived by his two sisters, Nancy (Perry) Bussey and Marie Gay, and a brother, Paul (Tonya) Stomberg; two nephews and two nieces, John (Hannah) Purdin, Brenda Purdin, Bryan (Nicole) Gay and Emily Gay; and three grandnieces, Sophia, Clara and Alice.

Adkins Funeral Home will be assisting Martin’s family with his final wishes. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Dayton National Cemetery, with Military Honors provided by the U.S. Army Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Hospice of Dayton.