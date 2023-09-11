— Public Notice —

PLANNING COMMISSION

MEETING AGENDA

Tuesday, Sept. 12, 6 p.m. • Council Chambers

The meeting will be broadcast live via Channel 5 Community Access cable station, which is simultaneously shown on the Village’s “Community Access Yellow Springs” YouTube station. For any questions, contact the Council Clerk at clerk@yso.com or at 937-767-9126.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

REVIEW OF AGENDA

REVIEW OF MINUTES

• Minutes of August 15, 2023 Regular Meeting

COMMUNICATIONS

• The Clerk will receive and file the following:

COUNCIL AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

• Active Transportation Committee

• Council

• Housing Committee

CITIZEN COMMENTS

PUBLIC HEARINGS

• Final Plan Application For PUD – Brian Drew of Massies Creek Ventures, LLC, has submitted an application for a final development plan review for the property at 108 Cliff Street. Greene County Parcel ID #: F19-000100110025600

OLD BUSINESS

• Goals Review.

NEW BUSINESS

AGENDA PLANNING

ADJOURNMENT

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.