Planning Commission Meeting Agenda
- Published: September 11, 2023
— Public Notice —
PLANNING COMMISSION
MEETING AGENDA
Tuesday, Sept. 12, 6 p.m. • Council Chambers
The meeting will be broadcast live via Channel 5 Community Access cable station, which is simultaneously shown on the Village’s “Community Access Yellow Springs” YouTube station. For any questions, contact the Council Clerk at clerk@yso.com or at 937-767-9126.
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
REVIEW OF AGENDA
REVIEW OF MINUTES
• Minutes of August 15, 2023 Regular Meeting
COMMUNICATIONS
• The Clerk will receive and file the following:
COUNCIL AND COMMITTEE REPORTS
• Active Transportation Committee
• Council
• Housing Committee
CITIZEN COMMENTS
PUBLIC HEARINGS
• Final Plan Application For PUD – Brian Drew of Massies Creek Ventures, LLC, has submitted an application for a final development plan review for the property at 108 Cliff Street. Greene County Parcel ID #: F19-000100110025600
OLD BUSINESS
• Goals Review.
NEW BUSINESS
AGENDA PLANNING
ADJOURNMENT
The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.
