Judith Calvert O’Connor, age 76, of Yellow Springs, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Friends Care Community.

She was born June 19, 1947, in West Lafayette, Indiana, to the late William and Rebecca (Wray) Degitz. In addition to her parents, Judith was preceded in death by the father of her children, Harry Calvert. She leaves behind her second husband, Joseph O’Connor; children, Mathew (Miyuki) Calvert and Sarah (Charles “Chip” Serns) Morehouse; stepchildren, Megan O’Connor and Edward O’Connor; grandchildren, Isaki, Mina, Hiroki, Emma and Avery; as well as her brother, Michael (Ann Gallagher) Degitz.

Judith graduated from DePauw University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and a minor in secondary education, and continued to Indiana University, where she earned her master’s degree in English literature. She was the assistant dean of admissions and later registrar at Antioch College and retired from Wittenberg University, where she worked as an assistant provost developing internships for university students.

Judith was an avid Wittenberg basketball and football fan and was passionate about supporting local women’s shelters. She loved reading, gardening, traveling and spending summers at their cottage on Lake Michigan. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

A celebration of her life memorial service will be 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at the Vernet Ecological Center at Glen Helen, Yellow Springs. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Glen Helen Association or Planned Parenthood in Judith’s honor. Condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting http://www.jacksonlytle.com.