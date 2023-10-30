Mary Ann Combs Seeley Cole, aged 89, passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 16, at Onion Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Austin, Texas, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s; and battle she did.

Ann was born April 14, 1934, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. She was the only daughter of Edgar Baker Combs and Mary Ellen McKenzie Combs. She and her brother, John “Jack” Edgar Combs, grew up in North Canton, Ohio, on East Summit Street, where she spent her early years as a care-free “tomboy”; she loved going to her grandmother Susan Ellen Zimmer McKenzie’s farm.

Instead of attending The Ohio State University, she married William “Bill” Lee Seeley, who preceded her in death on July 23, 1989. She and Bill made their home in Yellow Springs, Ohio, where they raised their three children, John Allen Seeley (Robin), of Round Rock, Texas; Gayle Katheryn Seeley Ashley (Clifton), of Springfield, Ohio; and Mark Edgar Seeley, of Austin, Texas. They operated Seeley Foreign Cars in two locations in Yellow Springs, then Springfield, and eventually in Austin.

Ann loved WWII-era airplanes, steam engines and foreign cars. She supported WYSO public radio in Yellow Springs and public television, was an avid reader and toasted a good day with amaretto and Dr. Pepper! She was happiest driving one of her beloved antique Mercedes, Jags and ’68 Cutlass 442, and playing her viola with the Georgetown University Orchestra and Yellow Springs Strings.

She leaves her children; six grandchildren, Chad Keller, RaeJean Stevens, Christopher Lee Ashley (Jami), Kyle Allen Ashley (Mandy), Cole Allen Seeley, Kristina Ann Seeley Hutchins (Michael); 13 great-grandchildren, Kirra Keller, John Bryan (JB) Ross, Toby Pearson, Dakota Ross, Mason Lee Ashley, Carter James Ashley, Jackson Robert Ashley, Olivia Pearl Ashley, Paisley Joann Ashley, Luke Kyle Ashley, Cora Willow Ashley, Sawyer James Hutchins and Emerson Lee Hutchins; her brother; Jack Combs; nephews, David (Lauren) and James (Nancy) Combs; niece, Jennifer Combs Oxley (Scott); and many grand-nieces and nephews.

The family is thankful to the Onion Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center staff for their caring attention.

Ann’s care has been entrusted to Cook Walden Funeral Home in Austin, Texas. A visitation for Ann will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, from 10 a.m.–noon at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery, 14501 N. IH-35, Pflugerville, Texas 78660. A funeral service will immediately follow at noon, before Ann is laid to rest at 1 p.m.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at cookwaldenfuneralhome.com for the family.