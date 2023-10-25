News from the Past: October 2023

75 years ago: 1948

Overcrowded and obsolete jail. “The present county jail, with its capacity of 32 men, is often seriously crowded and completely inadequate under existing conditions. Young men confined there are not corrected but are confirmed in crime.”

Editorial: “We need a township building and zoning code.” “It is very desirable that the local governmental unit have regulations by which it can prevent careless or greedy and unscrupulous builders from creating health hazards and unnecessarily unsightly slum areas.”

Antioch enrollment up to 1,140, a new record. “The second term students who enrolled at Antioch this week bring the local school’s enrollment to 1,140, the largest in the college’s history.

50 years ago: 1973

Seized drugs valued at $100,000. “Federal narcotics agents have reported to local police that illegal drugs found after a Sept. 15 fire in an upstairs apartment at 221 Xenia Ave. [formerly Earth Rose] have a value of $100,000 to $250,000, the NEWS ascertained from Police Chief James McKee yesterday.”

Tipi builders move to YS. “‘Tipi People’ Mel and Amy Acheson and their children Alazel and Talitha arrived here two months ago. Now on the Oldham land stand two monuments to the Acheson craft — a 20-foot and a 14-foot tipi — each patterned after those used by the Sioux and Cheyenne Indians.”

Council debates bicycle safety. “Village Council, Village Manager Howard Kahoe and citizens attending Council’s Monday meeting debated bicycle safety without evolving any clearcut program which will help achieve it.”

New Adoff book out. “Arnold Adoff’s new book, ‘Black Is Brown Is Tan’ is delightful and, I’d judge, even more delightful to those of us who know the Adoff family.”

25 years ago: 1998

Village Council— Housing sites discussed. “No votes were taken, but all seemed to agree that certain properties would not be feasible. These included the Village wellfield, Gaunt and Ellis parks and a strip of park land at Allen Street and U.S. 68. There was some support, though it did not appear to be majority support for considering two other Village parks — Duncan and the Corry Street park — as well as the Sutton Farm and a lot at Whitehall and Northwood drives.”

Contaminants found in local wells. “Testing last month uncovered contamination in two privately-owned wells neighboring Vernay Laboratories’ Dayton Street manufacturing plant.”

Grant seeks funds to buy development rights on farm. “The Village of Yellow Springs and the Tecumseh Land Trust are working together to ensure that Whitehall Farm, long viewed as prime open space, receives permanent protection from development and remains a viable, working farm.”

Antioch community shaken by gay-bashing incidents. “Three anti-gay ‘incidents’ occuring at Antioch last week have sparked concern for safety and discussion among students.”

10 years ago: 2013

Schools ask for levy renewal. “The current permanent improvement levy, Issue 20 on the Nov. 5 ballot, is a five-year 1.085-mill levy that generates about $145,000 annually for the schools. The levy expires at the end of the year, and the district is asking for a renewal at the same millage and dollar amount.”

Bronze event ends in warm glow. “The first National Bronze Sculpture Symposium will conclude in a dramatic glow Sunday night, as pieces created during the two-week event are finished in a bronze pour at sunset.”

New cafe opens at the Oten. “Aleta’s Cafe, in the Oten Gallery, 303 Xenia Ave., will serve hot panini sandwiches, pizzas made with naan bread and elaborate salads for lunch and dinner.