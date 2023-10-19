— Public Notice —

AMENDING SECTIONS WITHIN CHAPTER 881 ‘EARNED INCOME TAX REGULATIONS EFFECTIVE BEGINNING JANUARY 1, 2016’ OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS

ORDINANCE 2023-35, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

WHEREAS, the Ohio General Assembly enacted House Bill 33 which was signed into law by Governor DeWine on July 3, 2023; and,

WHEREAS, HB 33 contains several revisions to the municipal income tax code which must be adopted by all Ohio municipalities with an income tax by the end of 2023; and

WHEREAS, Council for the Village of Yellow Springs intends to enact said revisions herein,

NOW, THEREFORE, COUNCIL FOR THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO HEREBY ORDAINS THAT:

Section 1: Sections 881.02, 881.03, 881.05, 881.18, and 881.27 within Chapter 881, entitled “Earned Income Tax Regulations Effective Beginning January 1, 2016” of the Code of Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, are hereby amended as described in the attached Exhibit A with text removed marked by strikethrough and new text added marked in bold.

Section 2. This ordinance shall take effect and be in full force at the earliest date permitted by law.

Signed: Kevin Stokes, President of Council