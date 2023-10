The Yellow Springs Fall Street Fair is quickly approaching. The annual event takes place Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., downtown.

Under the auspices of the YS Chamber of Commerce, the 2023 event touts 250 vendors and 65 shops and eateries, plus a music and beer fest from noon–7 p.m.

Attendees are asked to leave pets at home.