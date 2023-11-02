Charles W. Koeller, age 85, of Yellow Springs, Ohio, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. He was born April 7, 1938, in Frederick, Ohio to the late Earl and Goldie (Arnett) Koeller.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 49 years, Carol Koeller; sons, Tim Koeller and Billy Koeller; and brothers, Jerry (Dee) Koeller and Terry Koeller. He leaves behind his children, Teresa (Jack) Brueggemann, Jeff (Jannette) Koeller, Joe Koeller and Rick (Freda) Koeller; grandchildren, Carolyn, Caleb, Jonathan, Jacquelyn and Evan; as well as his brother- and sister-in-law, Richard and Sue Dillon, and many special nieces and nephews.

Charles received his bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Dayton and was employed by NCR and retired from DESC. He was a member of IEEE. He was incredibly talented and had the ability to fix anything, often sharing his knowledge with his children. He loved to travel, visit his children and grandchildren and spend the holidays and special occasions with family. Charles also enjoyed dining out and playing euchre and sudoku.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. at Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Funeral Home in Yellow Springs. Graveside service will begin at 1:15 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or The Easter Seals in Charles’ honor. Condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting jacksonlytle.com.