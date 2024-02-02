Chamber Music in Yellow Springs to present saxophone ensemble

The Aero Saxophone Quartet is the next ensemble to be featured in the Chamber Music of Yellow Springs, or CMYS, 2023–2024 season, with a concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4, at First Presbyterian Church.

The program will feature a wide range of music, from classical pieces of the 20th century to innovative works by contemporary composers from across the world.

While many music listeners associate the saxophone with jazz, the instrument — invented by Adolphe Sax in 1840 — was developed for use by 19th century orchestras and military bands, according to a CMYS press release. In recent decades the repertoire for the instrument has grown exponentially and risen in popularity.

Founded in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in 2020, the Aero Quartet received the Gold Medal at the 2021 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition, along with top prizes at the NOLA Chamber Fest, Music Teachers National Association Chamber Music Competition and Briggs Chamber Music competitions.

Tickets for the Feb. 4 concert are $30 general admission and free for patrons under 25 years of age. Access to a live-streaming option is $15. Tickets are available online at cmys.org and at the door.

CMYS is a not-for-profit organization. Grant funding is provided by the Ohio Arts Council and the Yellow Springs Community Foundation; the media sponsor for the current season is Discover Classical.