News from the Past: January 2024

Compiled by Don Hollister

75 years ago: 1949

Cordell-Ford marriage. “Mr. and Mrs. Herman Cordell have announced the engagement of their daughter, Betty J., to Paul Ford, son of Granville Ford, Xenia, Ohio.”

Socialist candidate. “Ernest Morgan, publisher of the Yellow Springs News, was chosen as the socialist candidate for senator … to oppose Senator Robert A. Taft.”

Tavern trouble. “The Ohio Liquor Control Board yesterday took under advisement a request for the revocation of the beer license … under the name of Ye Olde Trail Tavern. Attendance at the hearing of a large number of Yellow Springs citizens testified to a widespread feeling locally that more lay behind the action than had been expressed in the triple charges of employing a minor to serve beer, possession of gambling devices and disorderly operation.”

New Fels building. “The new eighty-room Fels Research Institute on the corner of Livermore and Center College Street will hold an open house on Sunday.”

Rural gambling. “Sheriff George P. Henkel served warning on gamblers operating outside corporation limits in Greene County that he will prosecute any gambling to the full extent of the law after January 20.”



50 years ago: 1974

Bulldogs Sweep Tournament. “The finest quarter of high school basketball the editor’s eyes ever saw won the title game of the Greene County Tournament for the Yellow Springs High School basketball team on Saturday.”

Community Foundation seed. “James D. Mitchell, 56, president of Miami Deposit Bank, died about noon yesterday. … Friends who wish to make memorial gifts may make these at Miami Deposit Bank to the Yellow Springs Fund [now Community Foundation] which Mr. Mitchell had been planning with others as a fund from which civic and charitable projects and organizations can be financed.”

Spanking? “There will be no assault and battery charges filed against Richard Benner, minister at God’s Little Acres, as a result of a Jan. 9 ‘spanking’ incident there.”

35 years ago: 1989

Teen Center busy. “Use of the Teen Center at Bryan Community Center is ‘really up’ according to Jonathan Pyles who supervises the afternoon and evening activities there. He estimates that 25 to 30 young people use the facility each day.”

Economic development hope. “Village Council Monday night said it plans to increase Village government’s efforts to attract new businesses and industries to Yellow Springs, despite the apparent lack of available sites for them.”

“An armed robbery — the first armed robbery in Yellow Springs in seven years — occurred at the Bonded Oil service station on Xenia Avenue downtown.”

YSI buys Endeco. “The Yellow Springs Instrument Company has purchased the Endeco Company of Marion, Massachusetts, now a wholly owned subsidiary of YSI. Endeco is a manufacturer of products for oceanographic, hydrographic and environmental products.”

25 years ago: 1999

Young travelers. “Charges are pending against two female juveniles from Alabama who were picked up at Petit’s BP in a stolen vehicle.”

Bed and breakfasts. “Planning Commission has come one step closer to opening the entire village up to bed and breakfast (B&B) establishments.”

Whitehall Farm for sale. “With just over a month before the auction of Whitehall Farm, Village government and local conservation groups say there is still a chance the land can be saved from development.”

Village fiber optic. “According to a recent village-wide survey, there is strong public support for the Village to set up a fiber optic network.”

10 years ago: 2014

New pastor, Rev. Aaron Saari. “Take a closer look at the new pastor at the First Presbyterian Church and you’ll see that the man wearing the clerical collar also wears earrings, long hair, tattoos and combat boots and preaches about ‘radical love’ and progressive Christianity.”

“Epic Books returns to downtown. In the decades-long saga of Epic Book Shop, an improbable resurrection — 40 years after Gail Lichtenfels first bought it and four years after she shuttered it, Lichtenfels reopened Epic last month as a used bookstore.” (Disclaimer: This NFTP compiler worked there 50 years ago)

“The man who keeps our lights on retires.” After 30 years on the Village crew, Kelley Fox retired. “Fox says the college was his backyard and Glen Helen was his playground” during his youth growing up here.

“After nearly 45 years of service to the village — first as a police officer, then as part of the public works department and finally as an emergency dispatcher — Larry Campbell has retired.”