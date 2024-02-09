ODNR to lead annual winter hike

Naturalists with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources will lead the annual six-mile winter hike through John Bryan State Park and Clifton Gorge State Nature Preserve on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Multiple hikes will be offered on a staggered basis, with the first one beginning at 9 a.m., and the last departing at 10 a.m. Each hike will leave from the John Bryan State Park Day Lodge on State Route 370, about two miles east of Yellow Springs.

The trail will follow the course of the Little Miami River as it heads into the Clifton Gorge preserve and back to the state park. Hikers will learn about the cultural history, geology and ecology of the region.

Participants also will be treated to hot cocoa and snacks at the half-way point of the hike, at Clifton Gorge’s nature center. Hikers are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather, wear sturdy shoes and bring water