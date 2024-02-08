— Public Notice —

REZONING ONE PARCEL TOTALING 0.55 ACRES OF PROPERTY LOCATED AT 545 DAYTON STREET FROM CONSERVATION (C) DISTRICT TO MEDIUM DENSITY RESIDENTIAL (R-B) DISTRICT AND AMENDING THE ZONING MAP ACCORDINGLY

ORDINANCE 2024-01, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Interested persons will take note that the Village Council of Yellow Springs on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, gave first reading to an ordinance, text to follow.

Council will give a second reading and pass into law during a public hearing on Monday, Feb. 20, 2024 in the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton St.

WHEREAS, the Planning Commission, following a public hearing and deliberations on January 9, 2024 recommended approval of an application submitted by Sandra Smith and Jean McKee, which requested that the official zoning map for the Village of Yellow Springs be amended from “C” “Conservation” to “R-B” “Medium-Density Residential” for the Property located at 545 Dayton Street with the Greene County Parcel ID Number: F19000100020005200;

NOW, THEREFORE, COUNCIL FOR THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO HEREBY ORDAINS THAT:

Section 1. Village Council accepts the Planning Commission recommendation and approves the rezoning with map amendment from “C” “Conservation” to “R-B” “Medium-Density Residential” for the Property consisting of 0.55 acres located at 545 Dayton Street with Greene County Parcel ID Number: F19000100020005200, and as more particularly described in the Survey attached hereto as Exhibit A; Legal Description attached hereto as Exhibit B*, and map, attached hereto as Exhibit C.

Section 2. The Zoning Administrator is directed to update the Official Zoning Map maintained and kept on file by the Zoning Administrator pursuant to Village Code Section 1242.02.

Section 3. This ordinance shall take effect and be in full force at the earliest date permitted by law.

—Kevin Stokes, President of Council

* Full text of Exhibits A and B are available online at http://www.yso.com, at the Clerk of Council’s office, YS Library or in the Bryan Center lobby.