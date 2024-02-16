Tuesday, Feb. 20, Village Council meeting is virtual

Due to Presidents Day, Monday, Feb. 19, the next regular Village Council meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 20, at 7 p.m. This meeting will be held virtually, due to an elevated risk of COVID. Anyone can observe the meeting via the following options:

If you would like to make a live statement or otherwise participate, please contact Judy Kintner (clerk@yso.com or 937-767-9126) to arrange access to the Zoom meeting. Please be advised that if you wish to participate, you MUST identify yourself and your contact information, as it will be part of the public record created from the meeting. No unidentified statements or commentary — or statements made from platforms other than Zoom — will be read into the minutes of the meeting or responded to in real time. Council may establish reasonable uniform limitations on public participation, including time restrictions for comments.