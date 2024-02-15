— Public Notice —



Village Council Agenda

Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, 7 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

ANNOUNCEMENTS (7 p.m.)

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of February 5, 2024 Regular Meeting

• Minutes of February 13, 2024 Special Meeting

• Credit Card Statement for January, 2024

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (7:30 p.m.)

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2024-01 Rezoning One Parcel Totaling 0.55 Acres of Property Located at 545 Dayton Street from Conservation (C) District to Medium Density Residential (R-B) District and Amending the Zoning Map Accordingly

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2024-02 Approving a Supplemental Appropriation for the First Quarter of 2024

• Reading of Resolution 2024-13 Extending a License Agreement with Cresco Labs Ohio, LLC for Storage of Cargo Containers

• Reading of Resolution 2024-14 Authorizing the Interim Village Manager to Enter into an Agreement with the Yellow Springs Community Foundation to Accept Parking Donations on Behalf of the Village of Yellow Springs

• Reading of Resolution 2024-15 Authorizing the Village Manager to Enter into an Agreement with M&L Tree Service & Lawncare, LLC for 2024 Utility Line Clearance (Sections 1 and 2) of the Village

• Reading of Resolution 2024-16 Approving SOMETHING Regarding Village Manager

• Reading of Resolution 2024-17 Authorizing the Interim Village Manager to Enter into a Contract with the City of Xenia for Emergency Dispatch Services

• Reading of Resolution 2024-18 Authorizing the Village Manager to Enter into a Contract with Amy Kemper for Continuing Finance Services

• Reading of Resolution 2024-19 Authorizing the Village Manager to Enter into a Contract with Melissa Dodd for Continuing Finance Services

• Reading of Resolution 2024-20 Authorizing the Village Manager to Enter into Bike Path Tie-In Agreements with Interested Property Owners

CITIZEN CONCERNS (8:10 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS (8:20 p.m.)

• Environmental Commission End of Year Report (5 min.)

• Home, Inc. Annual Report (Seibel: 5 min.)

MANAGER’S REPORT (8:30. p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS (8:40 p.m.)

• Council Vote to Approve Year End Financials Presented Feb. 5, 2024

NEW BUSINESS

BOARD AND COMMISSION REPORTS (8:40 p.m.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (8:45 p.m.)

March 4: • Re: April 8 Eclipse Preparation

• YSPD: Ohio Collaborative Accreditation Report (Doug Anders)

• Broadband Work Session

• Annual Goals

• Public Arts and Culture Commission End of Year Report

March 18:

• Council Rules and Procedures

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 4, 2024.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.