Donald “Don” E. Williams, age 89, of Tipp City, Ohio, passed away on March 12, 2024, at Upper Valley Medical Center, surrounded by family.

Don was born Nov. 7, 1934, the only child of Carris and Audrey (Reed) Williams, in Springfield, Ohio. He was raised in Yellow Springs, Ohio, and attended Bryan High School, graduating in 1953.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Carolyn. Don is survived by his second wife of 47 years, Viola (Stradling-Reid) Williams. They were married Aug. 21, 1976, at Chapel 1 on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, with a reception at the then Civilian Club.

He is also survived by his children, Mark (Samantha) and Robin (Steve) Burleson, and grandchildren, Zachary and Emily Burleson; step-children, Debra (Reid) Walters, Pamela Reid and Michael Reid; five step-grandchildren, 14 step-great-grandchildren; and two step-great-great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Don served in the U.S. Air Force 20 years and 19 days, from April 11, 1955, until his retirement on Sept. 30, 1975. He had several occupations while serving, aircraft maintenance being one, but the one he liked the best was as a flight engineer on C-130 aircraft. He flew many combat hours in Southeast Asia, and made trips to many foreign countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy and Africa.

Civilian life found him going to Hobart Welding School and setting up a mobile welding service. But he always told people he “worked for his wife” as they put an addition on their 100-year-old house, had it put under-roof by a contractor and then took over most of the finishing. He also worked several summers at Wright-Patterson AFB. He took up golfing and enjoyed playing euchre. He and his wife traveled to several American Legion Conventions, including Hawaii, Salt Lake City, Milwaukee and Nevada; visited friends; and made several trips to the Smoky Mountains and Branson.

Don joined the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was a lifelong member in both. He became very active in the American Legion, serving in various offices, including commander at Post 286, New Carlisle, and at Post 586, Tipp City. He helped with meals and served on the Firing Squad for funerals. He served one year as assistant sergeant-at-arms for the Department of Ohio and finance officer for the Third District.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, April 14, 2024, at American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St., Tipp City, Ohio 45371. Friends may call from 2–4 p.m. Please join us and share your memories. A tribute service will be held at 4 p.m. Interment will occur at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at fringsandbayliff.com.