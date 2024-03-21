Miami Township | Seeking Zoning Inspector

— Public Notice —

MIAMI TOWNSHIP – GREENE COUNTY

ZONING INSPECTOR

We are seeking a dedicated and detail-oriented Zoning Inspector to join our team. In this role, you will be responsible for ensuring compliance with local zoning regulations and codes, conducting site inspections, providing recommendations for zoning-related matters and maintaining records, files and zoning maps of the Township. The ideal candidate possesses a strong understanding of zoning laws, excellent communication skills, and the ability to work independently.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Conduct thorough inspections of properties to ensure compliance with zoning regulations and codes.

• Review zoning permit applications, site plans, and related documents for accuracy and completeness.

• Collaborate with property owners to address zoning-related inquiries and concerns.

• Investigate and respond to zoning violation complaints, taking appropriate enforcement actions as needed.

• Maintain accurate records of zoning permits, inspections, violations, and enforcement actions.

• Prepare detailed reports, agendas and public notifications for the Zoning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meetings.

• Stay informed about changes in zoning laws, regulations, and best practices.

• Provide guidance and assistance to the public regarding zoning requirements and processes.

• Propose amendments to the Zoning Resolution for review by the Zoning Commission and Miami Township Trustees

• Work with various local government agencies, including Greene County Regional Planning, Greene County Health Department, Greene County Soil & Water and Greene County Engineer’s office.

• Provide Miami Township Trustees with a monthly zoning activity report.

• Records retention

REQUIREMENTS:

• Strong knowledge of local and state zoning laws and regulations.

• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

• Ability to interpret complex legal and technical documents.

• Detail-oriented with strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

• Proficient in using relevant software and tools for documentation and reporting.

• Ability to work independently and efficiently manage time.

• Willingness to attend training sessions as needed or required.

• Maintain zoning database for permit tracking.

• Ability to do field work and inspections on undeveloped land.

If you are passionate about maintaining the integrity of community planning and have a keen eye for detail, we invite you to apply for the Zoning Inspector position and contribute to our commitment to responsible land-use management. Contact trustees@miamitownship.net, or mail to 101 E. Herman St., Yellow Springs, OH 45387