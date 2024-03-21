Miami Township | Seeking Zoning Inspector
- Published: March 21, 2024
— Public Notice —
MIAMI TOWNSHIP – GREENE COUNTY
ZONING INSPECTOR
We are seeking a dedicated and detail-oriented Zoning Inspector to join our team. In this role, you will be responsible for ensuring compliance with local zoning regulations and codes, conducting site inspections, providing recommendations for zoning-related matters and maintaining records, files and zoning maps of the Township. The ideal candidate possesses a strong understanding of zoning laws, excellent communication skills, and the ability to work independently.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Conduct thorough inspections of properties to ensure compliance with zoning regulations and codes.
• Review zoning permit applications, site plans, and related documents for accuracy and completeness.
• Collaborate with property owners to address zoning-related inquiries and concerns.
• Investigate and respond to zoning violation complaints, taking appropriate enforcement actions as needed.
• Maintain accurate records of zoning permits, inspections, violations, and enforcement actions.
• Prepare detailed reports, agendas and public notifications for the Zoning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meetings.
• Stay informed about changes in zoning laws, regulations, and best practices.
• Provide guidance and assistance to the public regarding zoning requirements and processes.
• Propose amendments to the Zoning Resolution for review by the Zoning Commission and Miami Township Trustees
• Work with various local government agencies, including Greene County Regional Planning, Greene County Health Department, Greene County Soil & Water and Greene County Engineer’s office.
• Provide Miami Township Trustees with a monthly zoning activity report.
• Records retention
REQUIREMENTS:
• Strong knowledge of local and state zoning laws and regulations.
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
• Ability to interpret complex legal and technical documents.
• Detail-oriented with strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
• Proficient in using relevant software and tools for documentation and reporting.
• Ability to work independently and efficiently manage time.
• Willingness to attend training sessions as needed or required.
• Maintain zoning database for permit tracking.
• Ability to do field work and inspections on undeveloped land.
If you are passionate about maintaining the integrity of community planning and have a keen eye for detail, we invite you to apply for the Zoning Inspector position and contribute to our commitment to responsible land-use management. Contact trustees@miamitownship.net, or mail to 101 E. Herman St., Yellow Springs, OH 45387
