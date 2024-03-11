News from the Past: February 2024

Compiled by Don Hollister

75 years ago: 1949

School Forest founded. “A hundred-acre school forest is now formally established for the use of Bryan High School. …. Pupils have already planted 1,500 trees. The 135 Christmas trees sold last fall were from the Ohio Division of Forestry planting of 22 years ago [1927]. … The students will study the possibility of harvesting and selling pulpwood, fence posts, fuelwood and sawtimber.” The school district signed a 99-year lease from Antioch College.

Racism? “Frank DeWine and the Glen Cafe did not refuse to serve Mrs. Thelma Clarke of Dayton on the night of April 29, 1947, because she was a Negro, eleven jurors in the Greene Court of Common Pleas decided Tuesday morning. DeWine and his employees had testified in court … that Mrs. Clarke, her husband Dr. M.R. Clarke and Mrs. Mylie Williamson had been refused service not because they were colored, but because the cafe had run out of food.”

New doctor. Dr. Meinhard Robinow, Dayton pediatrician, will join the staff of the Yellow Springs Clinic here March first. … Dr. Robinow will be the fifth physician associated with the clinic.

Drafted. “Charles Hosket, 24, North Walnut St., was among the thirteen Greene County men drafted into the Army last week. The local man was sent to Ft. Knox, Ky.”

50 years ago: 1974

Apartment Ad: “STUDENTS — 2 bedrooms, 1½ baths. Wholly furnished, carpeted, utilities paid, 4 people minimum. Get 3 friends — $20 per week each! … Union St. 6 blocks from school.”

Trash? “Everything collected in Village government’s 1972 collection of large items of trash — old appliances and the like — was buried on the Sutton farm. In the Spring 1973 clean-up, the committee in charge arranged to recycle the iron. 23,400 lbs. were sold to a scrap dealer in Xenia for $117.”

McGovernites? “Campaign plans to elect ‘reform’ candidates in the May primary to fill Greene County Democratic Central Committee seats will be the principal business at the Feb. 21 meeting of the Yellow Springs Democratic Club.

Council Nixes Church Sewer. “Village Council Monday night turned down an application of Richard Benner to have sanitary sewer service extended to his projected 324 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road church.”

Face-Lift to Protect Pine Forest. “The old Big Pine Forest in Glen Helen is due for a face-lift, according to plans revealed in a report to school board.”

Alcohol Abuse a Problem? “Board Waives Liquor Protest. The Yellow Springs School Board Monday waived a ‘right to protest’ Party Pantry proprietor Shelly Blackman’s application for a permit to sell packaged hard liquor and to transfer existing permits which allow the sale of beer and wine to a location on S. Walnut St. just north of Weaver’s [now Tom’s] parking lot and within 500 ft. of Mills Lawn School.”

35 years ago: 1989

Governor-to-be. “Yellow Springs native Mike DeWine, since 1983 Ohio’s 7th District Congressman, plans to run for Governor of Ohio in 1990, he said last week. DeWine, a Republican, has said before he is interested in being governor because he foresees a shift in political power from the federal to the state level of government.”

Women’s Enterprise. “Women’s World Banking/Miami Valley Affiliate (WWB/MVA) is the chosen name for a local group that met Saturday. … The purpose of the group is to help women in the development or expansion of their own business enterprises. … For more information call Jean Hudson or Phyllis Cannon.”

“Leon Holster is appearing in a production of ‘Noises Off,’ a British farce, at the Playhouse on the Square in Memphis, Tennessee.”

25 years ago: 1999

House auction ad: “Substantial living just minutes from I-675! Looking for substantial, quality living in a small, rural village setting? Located on a beautiful 2/3 acre lot at the end of a cul-de-sac and just minutes walk from local schools, this beautiful raised ranch home has the character and room you need to be comfortable.”

Glass Farm project dies on Village Council table. “For the second time in 14 months, the proposed affordable housing development on the Glass Farm was shot down by Council. Voting 2–2 at its meeting February 1st Council defeated a motion … to use the $1.3 million [loan] from the Federal Home Loan Bank for affordable housing on the Glass Farm. Stephanie Slowinski and Don Hollister voted for the use of the funds, Council President Joe Lewis and member Tony Arnett voted against it. Chris Zurbuchen abstained from voting.”

New owners of Whitehall Farm plan to preserve it. “Local residents David and Sharen Neuhardt purchased Whitehall Farm at auction Monday.”

Dr. Yvonne Lucille Blackett, of Yellow Springs, died. “In 1959 she and her husband came to Yellow Springs from Bermuda.” She taught in local schools for over 20 years and retired as a professor from Central State University.”

10 years ago: 2014

Focus on Mental Health in the Community. “This spring, the Human Relations Commission, or HRC, will launch a series of programs aimed at educating villagers on mental health issues and finding better ways to help those in the community who deal with these concerns.”

Utility funds show deficits. “In the projected 2014 Village budget, most of the Village enterprise (or utility) funds — the water fund, sewer fund and solid waste funds — show deficit spending.”

Local businesses hold steady. “While the top five businesses in Yellow Springs generate about a third of the Village’s total income tax revenue, dozens of smaller businesses together contribute a significant portion of the total. While a few of the village’s smaller businesses have declined, many are increasing their forces again and showing signs of recovering from the economic downturn.”