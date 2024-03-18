Ohio primary election tomorrow, March 19

Ohio voters head to the polls tomorrow, Tuesday, March 19, for the state’s primary election.

All Yellow Springs residents — those who live in precincts 440, 441, 442 and 443, as well as those who live in precinct 456 in Miami Township — can vote at Antioch University Midwest at 900 Dayton St. Miami Township residents a part of precinct 455 will vote at the Cedar Land Event Center at 200 Parkview Lane in Cedarville.



Polls are open from 6:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m.

As Ohio is a “partially open” primary state, voters will be asked which political party’s ballot they wish to fill out upon arriving at their polling location.

While both the Republican and Democratic ballots have candidates for several federal seats such as presidential candidates, Ohio Supreme Court justice, U.S. Senators and others, the Republican ballot provides more candidates for Greene County seats. For instance, only those with a Republican ballot can vote for county commissioner.

Click here to view the Democratic, Republican and Independent ballots.

On all three ballots is Issue 6, a proposed substitute tax levy for the Yellow Springs Exempted Village School District.