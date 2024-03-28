Public Meetings
- Published: March 28, 2024
— Public Notice —
VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS
PUBLIC MEETINGS
• Village Council
Monday, April 1, 7 p.m.
Meetings are held in Council Chambers unless otherwise noted.
You must login to comment on articles or post in the forums.
Find lost password
Register for a free account
— Public Notice —
VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS
PUBLIC MEETINGS
• Village Council
Monday, April 1, 7 p.m.
Meetings are held in Council Chambers unless otherwise noted.
Topics:
School board to hire contractor to investigate alleged policy violations
EXTENDED COVERAGE | March 14 homicide upheaves Yellow Springs
Miami Township Board of Trustees | Tax rate reduced, grants pursued
Yellow Springs Hardware to launch concert series, pilot classes
Comments are closed for this article.