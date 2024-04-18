Miami Township | Glen Forest Natural Burial Cemetery Committee Meeting

— Public Notice —

GLEN FOREST NATURAL BURIAL CEMETERY COMMITTEE MIAMI TOWNSHIP – GREENE COUNTY

As the family of a loved one buried or scattered in the Glen Forest Natural Burial Cemetery, or perhaps someone who has invested in the cemetery for the future, or a community member interested in the prairie, we invite you to join the quarterly meeting of Miami Township’s Natural Burial Cemetery committee.

Natural Burial Committee Meeting

April 29, 7 p.m.

Township Meeting room, 101 E. Herman Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio

We are a committee of the Miami Township board of Trustees, formed to advise the board on the maintenance of the Natural Burial Cemetery (prairie). Whether you just want to share your observations or experiences, encourage us, compare notes, or join us for greater involvement, we really look forward to meeting you.

For more information contact Marilan Moir at mmoir@miamitownship.net or 937-304-1818 (phone or text).

Glen Forest Natural Burial Cemetery CommitteeMiami Township101 E. Herman St.Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387