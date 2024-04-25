— Public Notice —

REPEALING CHAPTER 1264 “OFF-STREET PARKING AND LOADING” OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO AND ENACTING NEW CHAPTER 1264 “OFF-STREET PARKING AND LOADING”

ORDINANCE 2024-04, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Interested persons will take note that the Village Council of Yellow Springs on April 15, 2024, gave first reading to an ordinance, text to follow. Council will hold a second reading and public hearing on May 6, 2024, in the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton St., for possible passage into law, the following ordinance:

WHEREAS, Codified Ordinance Chapter 1264 of the Village of Yellow Springs,

Ohio provides for the off-street parking requirements in the Village; and

WHEREAS, Village Council has determined that it would be in the best

interest of the Village to adopt a new Chapter 1264 entitled “Off-Street Parking

and Loading” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio

to update bicycle parking requirements in the Village,

NOW, THEREFORE, COUNCIL FOR THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO HEREBY ORDAINS THAT:

Section 1. Chapter 1264 entitled “Off-Street Parking and Loading” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio be repealed.

Section 2. A new Chapter 1264 entitled “Off-Street Parking and Loading” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio be enacted to read as set forth in Exhibit A with new language underlined and bolded, which

is attached hereto and incorporated herein.

Section 3. This ordinance shall take effect and be in full force at the earliest date permitted by law.

—Kevin Stokes, President of Council