Ordinance 2024-04
- Published: April 25, 2024
— Public Notice —
REPEALING CHAPTER 1264 “OFF-STREET PARKING AND LOADING” OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO AND ENACTING NEW CHAPTER 1264 “OFF-STREET PARKING AND LOADING”
ORDINANCE 2024-04, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO
Interested persons will take note that the Village Council of Yellow Springs on April 15, 2024, gave first reading to an ordinance, text to follow. Council will hold a second reading and public hearing on May 6, 2024, in the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton St., for possible passage into law, the following ordinance:
WHEREAS, Codified Ordinance Chapter 1264 of the Village of Yellow Springs,
Ohio provides for the off-street parking requirements in the Village; and
WHEREAS, Village Council has determined that it would be in the best
interest of the Village to adopt a new Chapter 1264 entitled “Off-Street Parking
and Loading” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio
to update bicycle parking requirements in the Village,
NOW, THEREFORE, COUNCIL FOR THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO HEREBY ORDAINS THAT:
Section 1. Chapter 1264 entitled “Off-Street Parking and Loading” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio be repealed.
Section 2. A new Chapter 1264 entitled “Off-Street Parking and Loading” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio be enacted to read as set forth in Exhibit A with new language underlined and bolded, which
is attached hereto and incorporated herein.
Section 3. This ordinance shall take effect and be in full force at the earliest date permitted by law.
—Kevin Stokes, President of Council
Comments are closed for this article.