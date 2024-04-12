Robert F. Baldwin Jr., born June 18, 1933, a lifelong resident of Yellow Springs, Ohio, passed away peacefully April 2, 2024.

Bob graduated from Bryan High School in 1951. He then joined the U.S. Navy, serving as a supply officer before attending Antioch College, graduating in 1957 with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Bob had a deep devotion for his family, the village of Yellow Springs and his fellow man. As per Bob’s wishes, no funeral or memorial service will be held. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to your favorite charity or share your fond memories and stories of Bob with one another. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting jacksonlytle.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jackson Lytle and Lewis Funeral Home, Yellow Springs.