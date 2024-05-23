— Public Notice —

OPENING: PART-TIME VILLAGE MEDIATION COORDINATOR

The Village of Yellow Springs is seeking interested candidates for the position of mediation coordinator.

Preferred candidates will possess a solid understanding of conflict management, mediation and facilitation techniques. They will demonstrate the ability to collaborate with village leaders, coordinate volunteers and manage mediation -related programming. Maintaining strict confidentiality and schedule flexibility are required for the position. Stipend available. Position will be advertised until filled. Please send a letter of interest, list of 2-3 references and resume to: clerk@yso.com.