— Public Notice —

REQUEST FOR BIDS:WATER METER REPLACEMENT REBID

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS

Bids for the Water Meter Replacement REBID project will be received by the Village of Yellow Springs at the John Bryan Center, A&B Conference Room, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387, until Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 10 a.m. local time. At that time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read.

The Project includes the following Work: The removal and replacement of all residential water meters within the Village of Yellow Springs.

Information and Bidding Documents for the Project can be found and downloaded at the following website: choiceoneengineering.com/projects-out-for-bid. All official notifications, addenda, and other Bidding Documents will be offered through the designated website. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for Bidding Documents, including addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office of Choice One.

For all further requirements regarding bid submittal, qualifications, procedures, and contract award, refer to the Instructions to Bidders that are included in the Bidding Documents.

The bid notice is also available at http://www.yso.com/department/index.php?structureid=19 under Public Notices.

Owner: Village of Yellow Springs By: Johnnie Burns Title: Village Manager Date: May 31, 2024