Annual Yellow Springs Strawberry Fest set for Friday

First Presbyterian Church will host its annual Strawberry Festival, a fundraiser for the church, Friday, June 7, 6–9 p.m., on the church’s front lawn.

The event features the sale of strawberry shortcake fixings, with fresh berries from Tom’s Market, ice cream from Young’s Jersey Dairy, home-baked cakes and lemonade, water or coffee. In addition, The Yellow Springs Community Band, directed by James Johnston, and Egyptian Breeze Belly Dancers will perform during the event.

Community members are invited to help prepare berries the day of the festival beginning at 10 a.m., with a salad lunch afterward for volunteers. Local bakers are invited to contribute cakes, with dropoff from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. or at 5 p.m. the day of the event.