Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame nominations open

The Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame Committee is currently accepting nominations of outstanding Greene County women for induction into the 2024 Hall of Fame.

The public is encouraged to submit nominations for Greene County women, living or deceased, who deserve recognition for contributions they have made in their home county. Nominees must be either native-born Greene Countians or currently residing in the county with at least a 10-year residency. Nominations are being accepted now through June 30.

Nominations may be submitted by an individual or an organization by completing the nomination form. Forms must be submitted on paper copies and returned via U.S. Postal Service to Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame, PO Box 703, Fairborn, OH 45324, along with a $5 fee. Nomination forms are available at bit.ly/GCWomensHallofFame. Information regarding the selection process, suggestions about providing additional letters of support and a list of previous inductees are also posted on that website.

For paper nomination forms, questions or additional information about becoming involved in planning, contact Ann Byrd at 937-429-1805.

The 44th Annual Recognition Day event for inductees is planned for Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at Walnut Grove Country Club. The Women’s Hall of Fame is endorsed by the Greene County Commission.