Village Council Agenda

Monday, June 17, 2024

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER (6 p.m.)

ROLL CALL

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of June 3, 2024 Regular Meeting

• Minutes of June 6, 2024 Special Meeting: Legislation and Teambuilding

• Credit Card Statement for May

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (6:20 p.m.)

• Reading of Resolution 2024-42 Approving the Finance Director’s 2024 Tax Budget for the Village of Yellow Springs

• Reading of Resolution 2024-43 Authorizing and Directing the Village Manager or Designee to Apply for Any and All Grant Funds Provided that Any Grant Funds Requiring a Match Must be Approved by Council Resolution

• Reading of Resolution 2024-44 Authorizing the Expenditure of Up to $XX,000 in Legal Fees for Legal Opinion on the Availability of Specific Public School Property for Purchase for the Purpose of Low Income Housing

• Reading of Resolution 2024-45 Celebrating Pride Week in the Village of Yellow Springs

CITIZEN CONCERNS (7 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS

MANAGER’S REPORT (7:10 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS (7:20 p.m.)

• Review of Letter to AUM and Cresco (Stokes: 10 min.)

NEW BUSINESS

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (8:20 p.m.)

July 1: • Executive Session 5p.m:., Regular Session 6 p.m.

• Resolution 2024-XX Approving a Contract for Village Solicitor

• Reading of Resolution 2024-XX Approving a Planned Unit Development Agreement Between the Village of Yellow Springs and YS Home, Inc. for the Cascades Project Manager to Enter into an Agreement with Glen Helen Ecology Institute

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2024.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.