YS Pride Festival, parade to return

The Yellow Springs Pride Festival returns Saturday, June 29, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., on the downtown block of Mills Lawn Elementary School, with a family-friendly LGBTQ+ celebration, including vendors, food and entertainment.

The annual parade, kicking off at 11 a.m., will this year feature a new addition: The Purple March. Created by Ms. Demure, the producer of Harper’s Bazzaroworld, the oldest LGBTQ+ public access variety talk show in the U.S., “The Purple March highlights the crucial issues of reproductive rights and the ongoing fight for diversity and inclusion,” according to a press release from YS Pride organizers. The color purple “symbolizes bravery, wisdom and dignity, and has a historical connection to justice and equality. … [I]t stands for resilience and solidarity in the face of challenges to reproductive freedoms and gender equality,” according to organizers. The parade will include contests for the best float and the “Best-in-March” for those walking.

Following the parade, a hip-hop revue featuring DC King and VIPeach will be held at 2 p.m., and a “Drag and Drama Spectacular” will begin at 2:30 p.m., featuring Magnus Lovesong, Atlas Stone, National Holiday, Octavius Rashad, Scarlett Moon, Vodka Anne Cox and Jareje Rashad. At 4 p.m., Dj Industrial Badger will perform, featuring Kilyo and Kelo.

For more information, including a full schedule of events and list of vendors, go to yspride.com.