Historical walking tour to visit cemetery

The 365 Project’s next Blacks in Yellow Springs walking tour will be Saturday, July 13, at 1 p.m., and will focus on “The African American History of Glen Forest Cemetery.”

From the first burial in 1823 to the present, Glen Forest Cemetery has served residents of Yellow Springs and the surrounding community. The tour will provide a perspective on the rich African American history of Yellow Springs as seen by some of the people who are buried in the cemetery.

The tour program, now in its ninth year, features middle and high school student tour guides, and is free courtesy of sponsorship by local businesses. Saturday’s tour will begin near the main gate of the cemetery, on U.S. 68, north of Cemetery Street. For more information, email the365project@gmail.com.