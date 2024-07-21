Perry League play doesn’t disappoint

Yellow Springs experienced heavy rain July 4 that resulted in some canceled holiday plans and made for some disappointments. We appreciate all the Perry Leaguers who showed up to walk in the Fourth of July parade before it was canceled. We’ll try again next year, and look forward to joining the Minor and Major League players in walking the parade route.

T-ball play the next night, Friday, July 5, was questionable, given the threat of more rain and less than optimum field conditions. But the inclement weather held off, and we had a perfect night. Perry League week five was sunny and warm, and the field turned out to be in playable condition. The dusty field dirt we’ve experienced thus far this season was diminished by the day before’s rains. The dirt was compacted, but not yet mud, and kids were not interested in interacting with this type of dirt to the degree we have seen on past Friday evenings — an interesting phenomenon.

Ellis returned for the first time this season wearing bright tie-dye and was very enthusiastic about T-ball. Good to have you back, Ellis and family.

Poppy, 6, and Winnie, 5, were early arrivals. Both girls had cool new sunglasses. Poppy’s were dark with a bright green strap stretched around her strawberry blond waves of hair. Winnie’s were strawberry-shaped-lensed sunglasses she kept in a fashionable sparkly case with a wrist strap for convenient on-field carrying. Poppy was our first batter of the evening. She chose the fiery flame bat and had a great hit and run. Her field play was on point as well. It’s really enjoyable to see kids’ skills develop year after year.

Next up to bat was Miles, who is 6, almost 7. When asked about his birth date, he let us know he lost track of time and was not sure. Miles then hit the ball and ran to first, enthusiastically windmilling his arms.

The Brevik family treated Perry League to popcorn straight out of their real deal popcorn machine and movie style popcorn bags. The snack hit a home run with kids and adults alike, as many were seen munching away as the game progressed. A few kids came to bat with their bag-o-popcorn; we were happy to help by holding the snack until they hit and returned from the run through the bases — an “other duty as assigned” for the coaches.

This Friday, Coach Yunus had a cling-on -– his son Cassian, 17 months, had missed his dad this Friday work day, so really, really needed to be held. Coach Yunus performed his at-tee duties remarkably well, considering his extra attachment. Cassie’s need wore off eventually. He then took it upon himself to be our littlest bat boy ever. He toured around the batting area inspecting bats with his sweet toddler face and oversized tie-dye shirt that more than cleared his little toddler knees. Cassie is definitely an up-and-coming T-baller!

Another T-baller wearing sunglasses, which she accessorized with dinosaur earrings she got at the mall, was Callie, 4. She asked the batting coach to hold the sunglasses for her, and then proceeded to hit and run to first base, where Dad was waiting — without his sunglasses.

Eliza,7, was back and was so pleased we noticed her tie-dye shirt that was not a 2024 Perry League shirt, but exactly the same color, with different logos. Eliza was part of a trend we noticed Friday night: More kids were most interested in batting — batting as many times as they could possibly fit in. This meant opting out of running the bases so they could plop down on the bench to wait for another turn to hit. Eliza made sure we understood she did not want to run and only wanted to hit the ball. We were happy to oblige.

Later, at third base, Eliza notified us she was helping coach third base and was positively beaming about doing it.

Big Perry League supporter Lisa, mom to Allie and grandma to Miles, 3, and Josey, 6, was FaceTiming Great-Grandma highlights of the game. Hopefully she captured darling red-haired, freckle-faced Josey’s 360-degree turn-and-hit.

Rowan, 9, demonstrated a new batting style by increasing the number of mini bats each time he was up to bat. At his last at-bat, Rowan had three mini bats and the caterpillar bat bundled together, and still managed to hit the ball, resulting in huge amusement with himself.

Audriana aka Awna, 7, was cool, calm and collected at T-ball, sporting her new Perry League tie-dye and braids.

Rookie Zara, 9, had never batted before. After brief instruction, Zara stepped up to the tee and smacked the ball on her very first swing, seemingly surprising herself. Zara proved she is a natural, with subsequent beautiful hits over the course of the evening.

Siblings Mae, 4, and Arden, 2, arrived in matching tie-dye shirts, adding to the colorful atmosphere of the game. Mae was a good example to her little brother, showing him how Perry League is done by making a nice hit and run around the bases. Mom Alisha helped Arden along.

After a half-time ice-pop break, brothers Jordan, 4, and Jeremiah, 6, assumed the role of Ball Thrower Inner at the first base line for a little while. They had some limitations due to the bags of popcorn in their hands, but they did a great job, and their infectious laughter echoed across the field.

As the game progressed, new talents emerged. Alice, 8, surprised everyone with her powerful hit into the outfield, completely bypassing the infield. She ran the bases in her pink fringed shorts and self-decorated baseball hat, very pleased with herself — and so were we!

Camilla, 4, Miles and Jacob, 5, showed determination to improve their fielding skills, which were evident as they and others tirelessly chased after each ball hit their way.

Meanwhile, Miles, who usually preferred playing in the dirt, let us know when he was up to bat he had been practicing T-ball all afternoon. And it showed, Miles!

Occasionally a child will come to bat with a quiet, determined face, and Coach Yunus will attempt to engage them in conversation, usually by making knowingly wrong guesses at their names to see if they’ll assert themselves and correct him. Such was his attempt with Emi, who looked very serious. “Is your name Charlotte?” he asked. No response. “Is it Isabel?” No change. Mom Sachi chimed in with “Emi,” and then Coach said, “Yes, Emi. You have to help me sometimes because I’m old and my brain forgets.” Still no response. If we had to guess what she was thinking, it was probably something along the lines of, “Sorry, no time for shenanigans. Can you please just set the tee?”

Secora and her mom, Melissa, helped us hear and learn the spelling of her name. Secora is a lovely name, and she had a lovely at-bat.

Oly, 7, always looking the epitome of summer with his sun-blonde hair, bearing a new pink streak, and tanned skin, made a decent hit when up to the tee. However, Oly, a very serious player, was not satisfied and said he could do better. When he took swing number two it was just right, and he flung the bat and ran off in his bare feet. Meanwhile, mom Jennifer and little sister, Aquilla, 3, were socializing in the field with Sarangelica, Ronan’s mom.

Elsie, wearing her sweet smile and ponytails and a bow in her hair, enjoyed running the bases and hanging out with mom.

Ronan, 5, was a huge help as usual, delivering balls to Coach Yunus so he had a perpetual supply for the batters. At the end of play, Ronan also helped put the bats and balls into our T-ball carrying bag. After being told what a good helper he was and when asked if he thought it was because he is a big brother, Ronan assured us there was no correlation. He let us know that his sister cries and he has to be quiet, and they have a dog, a pit bull. Then he ran off to the pole for the end-of-Perry-League scream.

Overall, despite the earlier uncertainties, it turned out to be a memorable evening filled with laughter, camaraderie and plenty of heartwarming moments on the Gaunt Park T-ball field. The support of family, friends and caregivers is much appreciated!

We’ll have three more Fridays of Perry League, including the shortened play and cookout Friday, July 26. If there’s interest, we’ll bring back adult T-ball at the end of the evening. Next week, we’ll have the sign-up board for cookout sharing.

Our all-volunteer program is noncompetitive, free and open to children aged 2–9, regardless of their race, color, creed, sexual orientation, gender identity, ethnicity, spiritual inclination or practice, ability or disability. We meet every Friday through July at Gaunt Park 6–7:30 pm.

—Coaches Yunus Brevik and Margi and Rob Gay