Roy H. Clark

May 9, 1952–June 25, 2024

Formerly of Yellow Springs, Roy passed away quietly in his home after an extended period of declining health. He grew up in Yellow Springs and graduated from YSHS class of 1970. After high school, Roy relocated to California and attended Humboldt State University in Arcata.

Roy returned to YS in the ’70s and had a variety of jobs, at one point taking over the kitchen at DG’s bar and restaurant with his friend and classmate Karl Dihrkop. His ribs were famous. Roy always loved to go hiking and exploring nature. His love of travel and adventure led him to complete the credentials to become a travel agent.

He and his mother, Dorothy, and brother Eric bought the local travel agency from All World Travel, renaming the business Yellow Springs Travel. He was a big part of turning the small hometown business into a $2 million success. Roy’s favorite trips included Saskatchewan, Canada; Amsterdam; and the Florida Everglades. He also enjoyed decidedly quirky destinations, such as Death Valley on the hottest day of the year — according to his extensive research.

After he retired, Roy also enjoyed fishing — anywhere, anytime — playing shuffleboard and cards with his cronies, and going on weekly outings and picnics with his sister. Although Roy did not have children of his own, he enjoyed time with brother Eric’s children, Paul and Levi.

Roy is survived by his sister, Dawn; and brothers, Scott (Jeanine) and Eric (Jacqueline). He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Dorothy Clark, and nephew, Leonid “Lonya” Clark. Roy will be missed by his family and many friends. He has “gone fishin’.”