Themography at the Mindfully Well Center

Emily Jasenski, a certified medical thermographer and certified clinical homeopath, is opening a new healing practice in Yellow Springs.

Jasenski, founder of the Crescent Center in her hometown of Greenville, Ohio, will offer thermography — infrared imaging that detects a body’s heat patterns and blood flow — and homeopathic treatments at a second office located in the Mindfully Well Center.

The Center, celebrating 10 years in August, is nestled between WesBanco and Calypso Grill on Xenia Avenue. Mindfully Well provides an array of integrative health services offered by healing practitioners.

Established by neuropsychologist and Ayurvedic practitioner Rose Mary Shaw, Psy.D., the center offers testings and therapies for the mind including neurofeedback. Strengthening the relationship between mind and body, healing modalities including music therapy, reflexology, massage and human design are also offered. Upcoming workshops on healing and grief, reiki and yoga for sleep are planned for the fall.

But sooner, Jasenski will hold a free community workshop at Mindfully Well on Sunday, July 21, from 2–4 p.m. Her purpose is to introduce herself to the community and provide general education about the benefits of thermography and homeopathic medicine.

“It’s just going to be an intro to homeopathy and thermography,” Jasenski said in a recent interview with the News.

What is homeopathy?

Jasenski described homeopathy as a “natural form of medicine.” Physician Samuel Hahnemann is credited with founding homeopathy in the 1800s after becoming dissatisfied with western medical treatments that he believed were harmful to the patient.

“What we use in homeopathy are very diluted substances that are made in a certain way that basically invites the body to heal on its own. So, a really good example of that would be allergies,” Jasenski said. “A lot of people struggle with hay fever. You’re going to have watery eyes, a runny nose. So, a really common remedy for that is [homeopathic onion] Allium cepa.”

Jasenski used the example of a person peeling an onion and tearing to further explain homeopathy.

“What do you do when you’re cutting an onion? Oftentimes the eyes are watering, the nose is running. So, in taking Allium cepa for hay fever symptoms, you are more or less matching the frequency of whatever it is you’re experiencing physically, with a remedy that gives you the same type of symptoms. And so basically, the body is like, ‘I recognize that, so we’re just going to go ahead and heal from this,’” she said.

What is thermography?

In addition to specializing in homeopathy, Jasenski is a trained thermography technician, having added the service to her practice soon after opening The Crescent Center, because of her own experience with searching for alternatives to getting a mammogram. Discovering thermography as an option, Jasenski made an appointment with a medical thermographer who came to Greenville from Cincinnati every few months to offer scans.

“Within four weeks’ time, I had my equipment bought and I was signed up for school,” Jasenski said.

Thermography is an imaging modality that is based on temperature readings of the body using infrared technology.

“It is an infrared-based testing system. What we look for — well, it can detect a lot of things — but the main thing that we’re looking for is inflammation. The beautiful thing about thermography is we can pick up issues oftentimes eight to 10 years before they are an issue, like an actual structural problem. A lot of women come to me for thermography because they don’t want a mammogram,” Jasenski said.

After administering the thermography scan, Jasenski sends the resulting image to be read by board-certified physician Dr. Robert Kane from Kane Thermal Imaging in California.

“We are looking for inflammation, we’re looking for blood flow, we’re looking for potential neuropathy,” she said.

According to Jasenski, Dr. Kane always recommends scan follow-ups with a physician to discuss results. However, Jasenski warned that there is also a learning curve for health care professionals.

“I encourage people — it comes as a PDF — upload it to your MyChart account, or whatever your doctor’s office calls it. Print it off and take it to your doctor and sit down with them or take it to your chiropractor and sit down with them. Because we have to educate. There’s a lot of doctors and chiropractors who don’t even know what it is,” she said.

“I do my own scan every year. It’s a little sobering, but it’s validating to a certain extent, I think, for people, especially if you’ve got chronic pain, you’ve been going to the chiropractor, getting a massage, and it’s not going away, and you’re like, ‘Gosh, is this all in my head?’” Jasenski said.

Jasenski will often follow up thermography scan results with homeopathic recommendation/remedies depending on the client’s core issues. Aiding in that effort is local business Rosie’s Natural Foods. Jasenski is teaming up with Rosie’s, who will soon carry the homeopathic brand Boiron for her clients.

Life changes led Jasenki to homeopathy and thermography. “I owned a yoga studio in Greenville for 10 years, and I had a strong private client business, and I did yoga teacher training. I actually helped yoga studios regionally start up their own teacher training programs. I graduated over 85 people,” Jasenski said.

After years in business, Jasenski and her husband, a stay-at-home parent/graphic designer, decided to switch roles after she became pregnant with their third child, now age 7. They also share two other children, ages 15 and 18.

“So, then I found out I was pregnant with my daughter — Surprise! And I was super burnt out and ready for a break,” she said. “And at the time, my husband was the one that stayed home with the kids, and he did graphic design and websites on the side. I was kind of the primary breadwinner.”

Jasenski decided to sell her yoga studio to a student, and became a stay-at-home mom, while her husband expanded his design business.

“And I did really well the first year. I love babies and all of that. But then I started to get really antsy,” Jasenski said. “I definitely wasn’t in a position to jump into work or anything like that. So, I started studying homeopathy.”

According to Jasenski, homeopathy was a natural segue from her previous holistic studies.

“Obviously, through my path with yoga, I’ve studied holistic health for years — you know, both Western and Eastern herbalism, a little bit of Chinese medicine, Ayurveda, all of those things. It just made sense — and it was just a really interesting direction for me. I had used homeopathy through the years, but really didn’t understand how it worked,” Jasenski said.

Jasenski formalized her studies by getting certification at the Lotus Wellness Institute in Miami, Florida, run by the late Dr. Robin Murphy, a naturopathic physician, or ND.

“I’m a clinical homeopath. So, there’s lots of different styles of homeopathy. Just like there’s lots of different styles of massage. I would say that probably the two most common are classical and clinical,” Jasenski said. “We tend, in clinical, to work in very low potencies.”

So, what is the difference between a homeopath and a naturopathic physician? A naturopathic physician has similar scientific knowledge as a medical doctor, but focuses on using more natural remedies, such as diet, herbs, massage and acupuncture to help the healing process, and is a broader form of medical practice.

“A naturopathic doctor, or somebody who calls themself a naturopath, might work with some homeopathy. If you go to a naturopathic doctor school, you touch upon all of them, but you don’t really dive super deep into any of them,” Jasenski said. “You also get trained in herbs and how to write prescriptions and allopathic medicine. … I would put homeopaths in the same categories as I would an acupuncturist — you’re a specialist. We have knowledge in other things, but that is our specialty.”

Jasenski plans to slowly build her practice, initially scheduling clients at Mindfully Well once a month. Thermography services will be offered at around $200 per scan.

“If there’s a greater need, I could probably do it twice a month,” she said.

Jasenski sees the future of medicine as being more integrative in treating disease.

“I call myself a balanced homeopath because I am not 100% one way or the other. I believe in the freedom of choice. And I believe that people have the right to know that you have options. You always have options,” she said. “The future of medicine is a combination of holistic and allopathic care. And where I see myself is the bridge to that gap.”

For more information about the services offered at Mindfully Well, go to the website at tlc-ac.com.

*News Editor Cheryl Durgans is massage therapist with a practice in the Mindfully Well Center.