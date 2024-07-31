Village of Yellow Springs Board of Zoning Appeals Public Hearing

— Public Notice —

PUBLIC HEARING

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS

1. Variance Request — Central Business District (B-1) – 247 Xenia Ave., Caleb Wyant, on behalf of Hoover Rentals LLC, has submitted an application for a variance seeking relief from Chapter 1266.03(h), for allowance of a marquee sign structure of 200 square feet, with projection from the building of 8 feet, and total sign area of 79.1 square feet. Greene County Parcel ID # F19000100100000500.

2. Variance Request — Medium Density Residential District (R-B) –716 S. High St., Nadia Malarkey, on behalf of Chambers Justice III & Ralita Sue Hildebrand, has submitted an application for a variance seeking relief from Chapter 1260.01(a)(1) for fence height. Greene County Parcel ID # F19000100080001000.

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS PETITION BY THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS ON:

DATE: Wednesday, August 14, 2024 TIME: 5:30 p.m.LOCATION: John Bryan Center, Second Floor – Council Chambers, 100 Dayton St.

This notice provides you and every other interested party the opportunity to have input at the hearing. You may express your views in writing for inclusion in the record of the hearing by providing a copy to the Clerk of Council at clerk@yso.com, or by calling 937-767-9126. Please submit your letter by no later than Thursday, August 8th, 2024 for inclusion in the Commission packet: however, all letters received any time prior to the hearing will be provided to the Commission members and the Zoning Administrator. The applications, as prepared by the petitioners, may be examined at the office of the Zoning Administrator on the 2nd floor of the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387 or on the Village website at http://www.yso.com after Friday, August 9th, 2024. Questions regarding the applications, zoning code or procedures may be directed to the Zoning Administrator Meg Leatherman, phone (937) 767-1702 or by email to mleatherman@yso.com.

—Meg Leatherman, Zoning Administrator