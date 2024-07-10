Many draws at Perry League

Without fail, each Friday night’s T-ball game unofficially kicks off with the arrival of Rita Johnson. She arrives when field preparation is still underway, but well in advance of Perry League start. Rita carefully selects a prime viewing location under the trees to shield herself from the summer rays and recent relentless heat. Rita is a committed grandmother, passionate supporter and enthusiastic fan of Perry League T-ball. Rita is quite possibly our number #1 fan!

We appreciate the support of the parents, grandparents, children and dedicated volunteers — it most certainly takes a village.

Upon returning from the run to the fence and warm ups, Jo, 4, sat down at the bench in his white major-league-style baseball pants and let us know he came to play baseball. So, we knew it was time to start.

Audric and siblings Dexton and Secora joined us again for some Perry League fun. Audric had a biking accident since we last saw him, resulting in the necessity of wearing an arm sling. However, he was not deterred by his injury and determinedly assigned himself as our One-Armed Ball Returner. Actually, there was a pack of eager Ball Returners this week, including barefoot Ronan and Jacob, both 5, and Ender, 6.

Amongst other kid-helpers, we had Anna and Rowan step up as first base Thrower Inners for a while.

Elijah assumed Bat Tester duty and when it was his turn to hit, he decided the traditional mini-wooden bat was his best choice. Elijah’s one-handed swing turned out well!

The entertainment value produced by the antics on and off the field of play is beyond measure. You just never know what’s going to happen. One thing is certain: It’s going to be a good time.

Although the play on the field is action-packed, subtle delays can also lead to a loss of attention for some of the participants — the 1,000 strikes each batter is afforded can mean a lot of waiting for young ones!

It is not unusual to have a distraction outside the field of play that captivates the attention of the players, resulting in new adventures and experiences elsewhere in the park. A new diversion took hold this past Friday that was quite commonly seen in the local parks in the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s: Frisbee, a game that was once analogous to long hair, tie-dyed clothing and free spirits, quickly drew the attention of the children. It was fun to see them drawn to the outfield, where two brightly colored discs were being thrown with perfection by parents Angie and Matan.

Much like T-ball, there is little equipment required to play Frisbee. A disc of your choice, along with an open area of ground is all that is needed. After watching the technique required to throw the Frisbee for a short time, soon the kids were trying their hand at this new endeavor, and before long a successful throw was completed, to the delight of the ever-increasing crowd of players. At the peak, there were 15–20 players engaged in this activity.

A bit later, children were witnessed climbing to the top of the Gaunt Park hill and barrel-rolling to the bottom. There were a few brave parents who tried their hand at this activity and lived to see another day.

Given these alternate activities, wait time at the bench was significantly reduced. Many kids had the opportunity to bat multiple times. As per usual, Coach Becky kept strict track of turns for these squirmy kids waiting with such patience, or sometimes without.

Rookie Maeve, sporting peppy green rain boots, pink patterned shorts and curly blonde hair had a very nice hit with assistance from dad. Welcome, Maeve and fam! We had another 2-year-old rookie sporting a Minnie Mouse shirt she loved so much that she did not want to change into her new Perry League tie dye. Charlotte was also seen wearing a Minnie Mouse T-shirt this week.

Savannah, 6, was back and seemed to enjoy hanging out with the Perry League gang.

We enjoyed 5-year-old Hayden’s thumbs up and a dimpled smile as he ran into home plate after a very nice hit. And 8-year-old Harlan’s big slide into home plate was enjoyable, too.

Jaxon, 3, who was wearing cool Spiderman shoes and a backwards ball cap, is apparently ambidextrous, or at least uncertain if he is a right- or left-handed hitter — a common phenomenon in T-ball. It’s not our decision, and the dominant hand eventually shows itself over time. In the end, Jaxon hit right-handed and very well.

Curly-haired Octavia, 3, seemed to orbit the batting area and the third baseline, enjoying herself in the chalk dust and visiting with friends. We don’t recall her hitting, but that’s just fine.

When Indie, 6 — almost 7!, was at bat, we remarked that she looked much taller than last time we saw her. She replied, “It’s the bangs!” Then she let us know she had swimmer’s ear and trotted off to hit a nice one.

Sarah celebrated her 7th birthday with Perry League friends and included her 360-degree swing-and-hit we’ve come to expect.

Ja’Neal, 2, had on his game face and hit the ball on his first swing and ran off to first base, just like a professional ball player.

Parker, 6, and Callie, 4, fashionably sported moon buns for Perry League. Callie shared that she rode her bike with no training wheels this week.

Callie’s dad, Matt Raska filled in for Coach Yunus at the batting tee this week, and with so much humor. He is full of dad jokes! By way of example, enthusiastic hitter Ender came up to bat at least three times, if not more. Matt, with a play on Ender’s name, remarked, “Ender is at the Beginnerer,” and when up to bat another time, Matt noted Ender is “Againderer.” Finally, at his last at-bat, it was noted he was just Ender.

Sweet Pippin, 3, passed out little white clover flowers she picked from the Gaunt Park grass.

Willa wore cleats and a cool floral adventure-style sunhat this week as she very patiently waited her turn to hit.

Alyvia, 7, as she prepared to bat, remarked, “Look at my bat! Isn’t it fresh?”

Young October, 1, gave hitting off the tee a try with help from his grandpa, John. Also new to hitting was Odessa. She was very excited to hit the ball with the caterpillar bat and her happy expression proved it.

Many thanks to all who step up to help us every week, we couldn’t do it without you! Perry League is into the second half of our 2024 season next week, please join us!

Our all-volunteer program is noncompetitive, free, and open to children aged 2–9, regardless of their race, color, creed, sexual orientation, gender identity, ethnicity, spiritual inclination or practice, ability or disability. We meet every Friday through July at Gaunt Park, 6–7:30 p.m.

—Coaches Yunus Brevik and Margi and Rob Gay