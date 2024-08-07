Kingsley E. Semler passed away peacefully on July 22, 2024, with family at his side. His family took turns holding his hand, just as he held his wife Roberta’s hand, as she passed away in 2022. He was 92 years old. Kingsley was a lifelong dairy farmer, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. His booming laugh, bright smile and endless love for his family were on full display all the way up to his final days.

Born on Sept. 28, 1931, in Yellow Springs, Ohio, Kingsley was the only child of Paul and Helen Semler. He excelled in sports during his time at Bryan High School, before graduating in 1949.

Kingsley married Roberta Brannum in 1951, and their marriage lasted for 71 joyful years. Roberta lovingly dubbed Kingsley as the “Cockeyed optimist,” for his relentlessly positive attitude.

When Kingsley was 16, he received his pilot’s license. Later, he decided to serve his country and join the National Guard Reserve. At a young age, Kingsley discovered his love for working with livestock, leading him to become a Holstein dairy farmer. The Semlers purchased a farm on Snypp Road in 1952, which became Semler Dairy. Kinglsey, along with his father, Paul, and son, Jim, ran a successful dairy until 2016.

The couple served as the pillars of the Semler family for decades. Their cozy home was the main spot for Sunday family dinners, and a free daycare center for the grandchildren. The door was always open to stop by and visit any time.

Kinglsey was a member of the Yellow Springs United Methodist Church, a coach of his sons’ youth baseball teams, and one of the first boosters in support of the creation of the first Yellow Springs High School football team. Kingsley was also a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan.

Kingsley is survived by children: Karen (Gary) Blevins, Kurt (Tracy) Semler, Jim (Roberta) Semler, and Bob (Sheryl) Semler; grandchildren: Lindsay (Brian) Esten, Derek (Courtney) Semler, Alec Semler, Logan Semler, Chris Rost, Heather (Cory) Wilt, Kristen Semler, Anna (Alex) Bryant, Brandon (Jackie) Semler, Annie (Seth Haines), and Emily Semler; great-grandchildren: Abigail and Lily Wilt, Lucas and Quinn Esten, Josie and Gracie Semler, Cooper Bryant, and River Haines, as well as many close friends and extended family.

Kingsley’s family extends their gratitude and appreciation to Shawnee Estates and Hospice of Dayton for their care for Kingsley. Contributions can be made in Kingsley’s name to Hospice of Dayton.

A memorial service will be held to celebrate Kingsley’s life from 3–6 p.m. on Aug. 17, with a prayer service at 3:30 p.m., at Pleasant Grove Missionary Church, 491 W. Hyde Road, Yellow Springs, Ohio.

The family is being served by Jackson Lytle & Lewis Funeral Home in Yellow Springs.